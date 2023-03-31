SØELLE at Charlotte SHOUT! festival

Listen to the sounds of Soelle at SHOUT!

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Charlotte SHOUT! is finally here! Singer and Songwriter Søelle stopped by to talk about the event an showcase her music. Charlotte SHOUT! celebrates the Queen City’s creativity, diversity, and innovation through art, music, food, and ideas. SHOUT! gives the artist a voice and patrons the opportunity to be exposed to some wonderful art, music and creativity. There really is something for everyone. More than 200 installations and performances, and nearly all are free.

“Charlotte SHOUT! Festival has invited me to perform an intimate, solo set in the very FIRST Pianodrome in the United States” says Soelle. She goes on to say “I am so excited to be one of the first to perform in the Grace Church Pianodrome with a grand piano in front of a live audience and I will be performing my entire discography, including my unreleased EP, Bad Girls Never Cry on April 2nd, at 5pm.” Also you can see Søelle perform again as a headliner with a full band on April 8th at 9pm in Victoria Yards. “What an incredible honor to represent SHOUT! as a featured artist” says Søelle. For more follow Soelle at Soellemusic.com and for more on the festival visit CharlotteShout.com

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.