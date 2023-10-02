Let the Gold Standard Chorus serenade your Valentine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine’s Day is approaching fast. Why not let the Gold Stand Chorus say “I love you to your sweetheart?” Here with more is The Gold Standard Chorus. Whether it’s four men or forty, there’s nothing like the joy of singing or hearing a ringing chord! The Gold Standard Chorus is Charlotte’s premier men’s a cappella organization. “We specialize in singing a cappella’s most fun, beautiful, and challenging form: 4-part harmony and we’re proud to be the 2016 Carolinas District Chorus Champions” says the Gold Standard Chorus.

If you want to do something out of the ordinary for the special person in your life? Send a Singing Valentine! A quartet from the Gold Standard Chorus will surprise your sweetheart at home or work place. In addition to the serenade of two songs, each Singing Valentine includes a long-stem red rose and a Valentine card, with your personalized message!

Here is what you need to know:

Send a Valentine’s Gift Your Sweetheart Will Never Forget

Deliveries throughout the Charlotte Mecklenburg metropolitan area on February 14th.

Prices start $59 for delivery within a 4-hour window. More precise scheduling is also available, as are extra roses as desired.

OTHER DELIVERY OPTIONS (No rose or card)

Live via Telephone $25

Pre-recorded Video via emailed link (not personalized) $15

For more information visit GoldStandardChorus.org.

