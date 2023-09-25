Senior Care sponsored by CenterWell Senior primary Care

CenterWell Wendover Senior Primary Care's Grand opening is Tuesday, October 3rd

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Today we are talking about the one-stop primary care center, CenterWell for seniors. Get ready for the Grand opening. It is Tuesday October 3rd 10am -1pm at 901 Wendover road in the Queen City. Here with more is Dr. Amy Raz health professional at Center Well Senior Primary Care in Charlotte.

On the website we learned Dr. Raz is a 20-year veteran of the healthcare field, Dr. Amy Raz recently joined CenterWell Senior Primary Care located in Charlotte, NC in the Wendover neighborhood. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and successfully completed a fellowship in Geriatrics.

“At CenterWell Senior Primary Care, our physicians and Care Teams take the time to listen to all your needs and concerns” says Dr. Raz. She adds “We’ll build a personalized care plan just for you and coordinate referrals with your specialists, so you receive all the care you need.”

We also offer unrushed appointments, on-site lab work, and 24/7 phone access to a Care Team member.

CenterWell personalized care goes beyond the doctor’s office. CenterWell focuses on your physical, emotional, and social wellness. If you need food, medicine, or housing programs, CenterWell can help. Plus, the Activity Centers host year-round fun and educational events that are open to the community. “Our services are convenient, close to home, and offer the services, perks and assistance you deserve at this stage in life” says Dr. Raz.

At CenterWell, patients are welcomed from all walks of life. Patients who share the common goal of staying healthy and active. Whether you’re here because of a sudden sickness or for a preventive check-up, CenterWell can connect you to the right doctor and itsl primary care expertise.

Commitment to your health extends beyond just a visit. “We’re not just concerned with today’s health issues; we’re here to connect the dots to meet your health goals far into the future.” Says Dr. Raz. She adds “Our team approach will connect you with a competent staff to help you in all your needs. We can walk you through and help manage your Medicare plans. Our goal is to see more than once a year and we can keep up with you through our patient health portal.”

The Health Portal is a tool that lets you communicate with your doctor and care team, securely and safely, as well as helps you view health records and information, any time, 24 hours a day from a computer or smart phone/tablet with the Healow App. You will be able to use personal data, access your appointments, lab results and vitals, request medication refills and participate in virtual visits with TeleVisit.