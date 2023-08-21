Senior living at Waltonwood

Waltonwood offers a wide variety of services

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are hitting the grill this morning - our friends from Waltonwood stopping by to serve up some "end of summer - grilling inspiration” and to tell us about the services Waltonwood provides. Here with more is Chef Kara

Terreault -Triplett.

“At Waltonwood we offer a 5 star dining experience” says Chef Kara. She adds “our Chefs take pride in making every meal delicious, enjoyable and meeting high culinary standards.” “Today we made Shrimp Skewers, Bok Choy, a pasta broccoli & bacon muscadine grapes salad, an awesome Charcuterie board, Lamb chops, carrot cake and more.” “Not to mention we added an assortment of adult cocktails to top off the meal.” Waltonwood Chefs keep dining fun and interactive by providing live cooking demos. "This gives our residents an opportunity to interact with our chefs and enjoy a the sensory experience that come along with preparing delicious meals" says Chef Kara.