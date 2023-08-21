Senior living at Waltonwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are hitting the grill this morning - our friends from Waltonwood stopping by to serve up some "end of summer - grilling inspiration” and to tell us about the services Waltonwood provides. Here with more is Chef Kara
Terreault -Triplett.
“At Waltonwood we offer a 5 star dining experience” says Chef Kara. She adds “our Chefs take pride in making every meal delicious, enjoyable and meeting high culinary standards.” “Today we made Shrimp Skewers, Bok Choy, a pasta broccoli & bacon muscadine grapes salad, an awesome Charcuterie board, Lamb chops, carrot cake and more.” “Not to mention we added an assortment of adult cocktails to top off the meal.” Waltonwood Chefs keep dining fun and interactive by providing live cooking demos. "This gives our residents an opportunity to interact with our chefs and enjoy a the sensory experience that come along with preparing delicious meals" says Chef Kara.
Relax. Mingle. Celebrate. Waltonwood’s attentive staff understands your needs and want you to enjoy life in a relaxed atmosphere, free of everyday worries. Enrich your life by making new friends through interactions and activities within the community. Family members are always encouraged to remain an integral part of their loved ones’ lives. Our food and other services sets Waltonwood apart from your average senior community. Waltonwood luxurious communities offer senior residents numerous services and care options, while affording the comforts of a carefree and maintenance-free lifestyle. Waltonwood provides residents with Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services at locations in Michigan, North Carolina, and Virginia. They are committed to a warm and caring quality of life for our residents while remaining innovative through modern advances in senior living. For more information visit Waltonwood.com