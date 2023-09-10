Senior Primary Care in your home sponsored by Patina

Patina makes Senior healthcare easy on patients and their family

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It’s that time of year when the airwaves will soon be flooded with advertisements about the many health insurance plan options available to seniors and others who qualify for Medicare. As you navigate health insurance decisions, it’s a great time to focus on an equally important decision: Primary Care. Joining us today is Dr. Neil Patel, who leads the care team for Patina, which focuses on primary care for older adults through a highly personalized approach.

Dr. Neil, says “there are a number of reasons that primary care is especially important for people 65 and older. First there is an unique yet natural, changes in our bodies as we age. Second, seniors requires clinicians trained on addressing the needs at this stage of life. Third, there is and emotional component that helps calm and add peace to this unique time in their lives. The demands and expectations from a primary care physician can be many. When choosing a (PCP ) seniors should select someone who takes them seriously and takes the time to really know them. Someone who listens and understands their needs and priorities. Someone who is easily accessible and one who addresses the whole person; views them as a person, not a disease, and is looking after their total health and well-being.

“We at Patina care about the entire person, including the values that makes them unique” says Dr. Neil. He adds “When asked what we value as we get older, most of us say one thing: we want to be healthy and independent at home.” “At Patina, care comes to you in the convenience of home or wherever you are, whether you are healthy or feeling sick, with easy video calls and nurse house calls.” Patina is different other providers. “We highly personalized and deal with real relationships, and care plans tuned to patients’ unique goals, values and preferences” says Dr. Neil. He adds “our care team approach has programs such great programming as ‘Care at home virtual or in person”. “We want to over communicate via mobile and web app for answers to questions, touching base, tracking and understanding medication, etc.”