Seniors and booster shots

Seniors follow the recommendations of the CDC to improve the quality of their lives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the pandemic first started, our senior population was most at risk.

So how are they doing now? Here to answer what seniors need to know are Doctor Karla Robinson and Doctor Rob Robinson, the Urban Housecall Doctors.

What do we know about seniors and the Covid-19 vaccine?



We know that 99% of those 65 and older have receive at least 1 dose of the vaccine. Also 86% of seniors are fully vaccinated and 36% have received their booster shot. We know that this population was initially at great risk but have really engaged and taken heed in observing guidelines set by the CDC.

Does the CDC recommend booster shots for seniors?

The CDC has advised seniors 65 and older to received their third shot (booster). The booster will help prolong one's immunity from Covid-19. The CDC recommends taking the booster 6 months after receiving the final shot of Phizer or Moderna vaccine and 2 months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What can seniors expect after having the booster shot?