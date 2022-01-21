Seniors are coming back to work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even before the pandemic, Seniors found themselves in need of more financial assistance since they are living longer than they have decades ago. Nowadays the life expectancy is about 72 years old (prior to covid-19, it was 78 years old). With this being the case, Seniors are in need of going back to work, learning a new skill, or seeking career development to get back in to the workforce and compete with counterparts in some cases half their age.