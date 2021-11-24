Help the seniors in your life have an enjoyable Thanksgiving

Find out what traditions mean the most to them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Here are some ways to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with your elderly loved ones, according to unicityhealthcare.com

Modify the celebration. Considering hiring a home health aide to transport and assist your loved one to a family event.

If they can't come to the celebration, bring it to them! Consider bringing cookies for the people who live in their assisted living facility.

Be conscious of potential difficulties if your loved one has any physical or mental limitations.