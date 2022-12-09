September is Child Safety Month

Make sure your child and car seat is strapped in and secured properly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s Child Safety month and joining us this morning is Sarah Tilton, from Britax Child Safety. The best child seat is one that fits your child, fits in your vehicle, and is easy for you to use each and every time. You will notice that some child seats are easier to use than others, while some will not fit into certain vehicles, and some of each type are less suited for the child's size and development. Unfortunately some parents get this wrong and may not properly strap the child in the seat or they may install the car seat improperly. "Improper fitting and installation can lead to injury and worse" says Tilton. It is important to read the instruction to prevent injury should you be in a crash. It is so important to use the car seat properly.

Here are the different classifications of car seats:

Rear Facing

Height: Up to 32 in

Weight: 4 to 35 lbs

Infant car seats ride rear-facing only, keeping your baby safe from the first ride home and beyond. It is important for babies to be rear facing because their skeletal system is not develop and they need the support of a rear facing car seat to keep the bodies secure. It is imperative that parent read the instructions on installation and proper fitting of baby in the car seat.

Convertible / Forward Facing

Height: Up to 49 in

Weight: 5 to 65 lbs

As your baby grows, convertible car seats safely and easily switch from rear-facing to forward-facing. Forward facing car seats come with a tether to anchor the seat to the car, to aid in preventing the car seat from moving out of place. Once again read the instruction do not take your child safety for granted.

Boosters

Height: 38 to 63 inches

Weight: 40 to 120 lbs

Give your child the "boost" they need to ride safely using just the vehicle seat belt. Boosters are for older children that meet specific requirements. Make sure read the instruction to properly secure the seat and your child.