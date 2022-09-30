September is Child Safety Month

Parents need to be diligent and aware of safety issues when it comes to picking out a stroller for you and your child, if you are going to be jogging. “It’s like picking out a good bicycle, you have to be aware of terrain, usage, safety etc…” says Clark. There are a number of things that are essential, things like good suspension for a comfortable ride for baby, braking mechanism, and oversize tires for stability just to name a few.

Remember if you want to ensure your child safety make sure you adhere to the rules. First of all follow the user’s guide and it is very important to adhere to the Age Recommendations. For example from birth, a travel system is an option for walking only and from 8 weeks, the BOB Gear jogging strollers are approved for walks with the baby sitting in the reclined stroller seat. As you get to 8 months, parents can start to run with their children in the stroller seat, if the pediatrician gives the go-ahead. The stroller must be in an upright position. Parents it’s important to attach wrist strap so that you have control of the stroller at all times. Don’t forget to lock the front wheel this prevents tipping. Check tires to be sure they are fully inflated and once again read the user guide and check with pediatrician.