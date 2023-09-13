Coterie Wellness Studio offers beginner classes for those looking to start practicing yoga

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — September is national yoga month, so if you're looking to start practicing yoga, now is the time! Coterie Wellness Studio is a newer studio in Charlotte that offers a variety of classes. They offer Prana (vinyasa), Power (yoga + weights), Peace (Yin, restorative), and also a beginner class! They offer a weekly beginner class every Monday night at 7pm for $5, and You Call This Yoga hosts a weekly free Safe Yoga class at our studio on Saturdays at 12pm.

According to their website, they are committed to lowering the financial barrier to wellness by providing a sliding scale membership, pay-what-you-can drop in rates and packages that do not expire. Their drop-in rate allows you to pay what you can while still supporting the teachers financially.

For more information, go to thecoterie.studio.

