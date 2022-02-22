Service dog Etiquette

Diverse K9 Training shares the right way to interact with a service dog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've all had this happen before. You see an adorable dog in public and want to pet, but it's a service dog! So what is the proper way to approach a service dog? Michelle Willox from Diverse K9 Training shares some helpful tips.

She says the best way to be around a service dog is to follow "no touch, no talk, no eye contact" and to treat them as the medical equipment that they are.

Pay attention when you see dogs out in public as well. Service dogs are not required to wear a vest indicating they are a service dog, so when you see a pup in a typically not dog friendly place assume they are a service dog.

For more from Diverse K9 Training, go online to DiverseK9Training.com or follow them @diversek9training