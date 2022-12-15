Setting achievable goals in the New Year

Only 8% achieve New Years goals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is coming up and it’s a time where many of us will be making resolutions for what we'd like to do and change. Lauren Widrick is a Life + Business Coach, and she's here to talk about how to lock in your goals for 2023! Many people find as the new year starts, they struggle to achieve their goals or stay consistent. It is so easily to go wrong and veer off path. Studies show that only 8% of people achieve their New Year’s goals.

That's a staggering statistic. As a Life Coach, I’ve dedicated my life to fixing that. Here’s where people go wrong:

Clarity – most people don’t know what they want, or choose goals based on what…they *should* want.

Confidence – believing in themselves enough to really go for it.

Connection – surrounding themselves with people who are also doing big, scary things.

As a business and life coach we have some tools that can help. We have a Goal-Setting Conference called : The Grab Life by the Goals Summit on January 7-8th. This event is the first weekend in January for a reason so you can start your year with the clarity, confidence and connections you need. Charlotte has never seen a conference like this before. It’s not your basic, boring conference where you sit and listen to speakers all day. It’s packed with fun, games, and exercises designed to push you out of your comfort zone. After 2 years of a COVID cloud, people are craving the energy you get from an in-person event. “It was important to us that the event be in a high-vibe space, so we chose the Marriott Center City uptown – the entire venue is stunning!” says Widrick. “The speaker line up is a Who’s is Who in Charlotte” says Widrick. Our #1 priority was diversity. We’ve got racial diversity, and an age range that spans 4 decades. We have all kinds of backgrounds from entrepreneurship, corporate, non-profit, even a standup comedian! We’ve got LGBTQ+, married, parents, non-parents; so you’ll find someone to resonate with and get fresh new perspectives. Our goal-setting framework will address any type of goal, though we find they fall into a few buckets; Career, Business, Lifestyle, Wellness, Passion Pursuits. Once you get the clarity and confidence around your goal, you’ll create a personalized plan for 2023 that you can refer to all year.

And if you have any doubts about Life Coaching, I totally get it! I was super skeptical of the term “life coach” when I got started 7 years ago. It was a Life Coach – Sarah Olin, who is one of the speakers at the upcoming summit who encouraged me. She was my first Life Coach. She helped me escape Investment banking to start my own business. I run a membership called the Grab Life by the Goals Squad, where my clients are doing things like launching businesses, making career pivots, starting podcasts, writing books, investing, and becoming happier in the process.

Tickets are available just visit laurenwidrick.com/summit. If you act now 50% off thru December 17th.

Event Details: