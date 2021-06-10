Sexual health check-up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since March 2020, the pandemic has had an indelible impact on our lives, including in the bedroom. It has altered our emotional responses, our sex drive and our relationships. Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones of Novant Health Women's Sexual Health and Wellness says sexual desire for many couples decreased.



Studies from around the world tell a similar story. Research conducted in Turkey, Italy, India and the US in 2020 all points to the decline in sex with partners as well as solo acts, directly attributed to lockdown.



For most, pandemic-induced lockdowns created an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear. Many experienced unprecedented health-related anxiety, financial insecurity and other significant life changes. Stress caused by these factors – not to mention the problems that arise from spending too much time with another person in a cramped, indoor space – contributed to the notable decline in partnered people's sex lives.



In ways, the Covid-19 world has proven toxic for sexuality – so will we be able to snap back into our sexual selves after pandemic stress dissipates, or have our relationships suffered long-lasting damage?



Sex isn't necessarily doomed. Researchers suggest one specific behavior to improve couples' sex lives: shaking things up. One in five study participants tried something new in bed, and it helped revive desire and intimacy.



Start practicing mindfulness outside the bedroom. There are many apps, such as Headspace, that have guided meditations that teach you to pay attention to your body and the moment. This reduces over-activation in the brain and enhances our ability to cope with stress.



Decide why you want to have sex. Do you want to connect with your partner? Manage stress? Take a midday break? Knowing why it's important to you right now keeps you focused on the present and helps prevent your mind from racing.



Remind yourself that it's OK if it's not great. With all the extraordinary underlying stress right now, not many people are having great sex. It's OK if it isn't as wonderful as it used to be. Lowering the pressure on yourself will help you relax.



Have compassion for your partner. Most people aren't feeling their best right now, physically or mentally. Many are a bit unkempt, and some are struggling with body image. Be understanding and not dismissive of a partner's concerns. And if you're having trouble focusing, assure your partner it is not his or her fault.



Breathe. Slowly and deeply. (That sounds sexy, right?) By observing your breathing, you can calm your nervous system.



Focus on your body. Mentally scan it. Are there areas that are tense? Noticing them reduces activity in the emotional center of the brain. This leads to corresponding changes in the body: Less cortisol, the stress hormone. Fewer stress-related neurotransmitters. Less muscle tension.



Pay attention to touch. If your mind wanders and you have anxious thoughts, immediately direct it back to the present before it has time to escalate the worry. It's hard for your brain to focus on pleasure and worry at the same time.



Open your eyes. Make gentle eye contact with your partner. Giving someone your full attention is one of the best ways to show love. Mutual eye contact is sexy.



Broaden your repertoire. If you're having sex during the pandemic, use the time to explore and connect. New activities don't have to be overtly sexual — you could try a bubble bath or a massage. Research shows that trying new activities, sexual or not, can invigorate a relationship. Just remember not to judge your partner's tastes or desires.