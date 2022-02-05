Shake Up your Cinco De Mayo Fiesta

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
If you’re planning to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, award-winning mixologist Erick Castro has got your back and can help you infuse authenticity into your celebration. He’s crafted new make-at-home margarita recipes, which are all inspired by authentic quesos that add a special spark to any Cinco de Mayo spread. His “queso & cocktails” approach to the holiday is an easy foundation for any Mexico-inspired at-home Cinco de Mayo fiesta.
Here are 3 of his famous queso and cocktails:
1: Blanco de Mayo, paired with queso dip
2: Fresco Ria, paired with Enchiladas
3: Oaxacarita, paired with Oaxaca cheese.
Castro says “if any novice bartender is attempting these cocktails make sure you use good quality ingredients.” Enjoy Cinco de Mayo and drink responsibly. For more information visit caciquefoods.com