Order Shane Smith's free book

It is already hard when you've been in a car accident. It gets even harder when the person who hits you flees the scene. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says what you need to do is get a picture of the license plate of the person who hit you so you can submit that to be tracked down. You should also have a policy on your insurance that gives you extra protection against an incident like this. It doesn't raise your rate it just protects you further. If you don't get the license plate, call your insurance and report it as a hit and run case.

