How a car accident can impact your job

Shane Smith breaks down what you need to know

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

If you have missed some time from work due to your car accident, that is just another layer of damages to be built into your case. The first thing that needs to happen is to get a doctors note to show that you needed to be out of work. Then you'll need pay stubs showing how much you would make during those days off from work. Some people will use PTO for the days off, but you can be compensated for that as well as you could have used those days for vacations.

Shane Smith Law has a victims survival guide for anyone needing guidance after an accident. You can find it online at ShaneSmithLaw.com/FreeBook. If you'd like to reach out to Shane Smith Law for representation, give them a call at 980-999-9999.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.