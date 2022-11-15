How to get your car fixed after a car accident

Shane Smith Law breaks down what to do

After a car accident, you may be wondering how to get your car fixed. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says the first option is to file a claim with your car insurance company if the person who hit you is not taking responsibility for it. They will typically recommend a body shop for you to go to.

Another option is to take it to an independent body shop that you know and trust to fix it, but you should always contact either your own or the insurance of the person who hit you so you aren't stuck in the middle.

