What to do if you are in a hit & run accident

Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down what to do if you have been in a hit and run car accident. He says this definitely makes your case harder. First thing to do is to try and make sure to take a picture of the license plate and give it to a police officer or your insurance company. Then you can give that to your attorney and they can work it out for you.

The next thing to do is to know if you have insured or underinsured coverage. This protects you if a situation like this happens.

Then if you don't get a picture of the license plate, report the accident to your insurance right away as a Hit and Run. Call the police as well.

