Make sure to take pictures after an accident

Shane Smith Law can help if you've been in a car wreck

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

If you've been in a car accident, it can be hard to know what to do. One of the most important things you can do is to take pictures of the scene. Make sure to take pictures of not only your car but the other person's car. This way there are no ways to change the story.

It is very important to get an attorney after a car accident and share the pictures you took so they can make sure to document the story correctly so insurance cannot change the story.

To learn more and to talk with them at Shane Smith Law if you have been in a car wreck call (980)999-9999 or go to shanesmithlaw.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.