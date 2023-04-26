What to do after a car accident

Shane Smith Law can help if you've been in an accident

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Shane Smith Law joins Charlotte Today to discuss what you should do after you've been in a car accident.

He says the first thing to do is to not talk to the insurance company. He says to call the police, take pictures of the scene and go to the doctor if you have injuries. The next thing you can do is reach out to someone like Shane Smith to help you through the process.

You can be sure that Shane Smith Law is going to hold your hand as you go through the claims process. Shane Smith Law can take care of the claims process, you however, focus on getting healthy. In Pain? Call Shane! For more visit ShaneSmithLaw.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.