What to do if the insurance company reaches out to you after an accident

Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down what to do if the insurance company reaches out to you after you've been in a car accident.

"If you are my client I tell you don't talk to them at all." Smith says. It can be easy to get trapped in your words or confused when discussing an accident with the insurance company so it is best to let your attorney talk to them. If you do talk to them, only talk about the damages to your car. Do not talk about the accident or the other person's car.

