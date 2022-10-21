Attorney Shane Smith says: never give a recorded statement to an insurance company after an accident

Shane Smith has a new book to help people walk through what to do, after a crash

Attorney Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says you should never give a recorded statement to an insurance company after a car accident. He says, if you do, you may find down the road - you comments or statements are used against you. They tend to use the information they receive right after a crash to try and minimize your injuries or the case that you have.

Smith says often times after a crash, people are rattled, or confused, but the best thing you can do is, take a moment and don't agree to any recorded statements.

