Why you should speak to an attorney right away after an accident

Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law visited Charlotte Today to explain why hiring an attorney right after an accident is so important.

There are a number of reason for getting an attorney right away after you have been in an accident. The main reason is to know what your rights are and what things you are entitled too. Things like medical care and treatment, loss of wages and future medical damages are reasons to hire an attorney. Plus, prescription cost , pain and suffering , inconvenience all play a part in getting an attorney. Finally, don’t forget the comfort of having someone in your corner that is there to fight the insurance companies when filing a claim.

