Shawn Mann performs for Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shawn Mann visited Charlotte Today on Friday to perform his song 'Pretending You're Still Here' for our hosts and our viewers.

When talking with Shawn Mann, Shawn said that his sound is similar to folk. He loves that kind of music, but says his sound is also like a modern outlaw country.

Shawn Mann got into music when he was just six years old. He started playing piano in church, and then proceeded to learn guitar and then 10 more instruments after that.

You can catch Shawn performing at a variety of venues across the area if you'd like to see him live. The best place to find information on where he's going to be at and any other updates regarding his music, is on his Facebook page.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

