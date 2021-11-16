Shed those stubborn pounds before the holidays

Providence Plastic Surgery can help with CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting is basically non-invasive liposuction. That means no needles, no incisions, and best of all- no downtime.

It works by freezing the fat cells in your trouble area until they’re so damaged that your body can’t repair them. Then over the next three to five months, they’re converted to waste and naturally eliminated through your urine and waste.

