Shop now at the Southern Christmas Show

Southern Christmas Show has every gift you need to make your holiday season fun and memorable

Over 400 vendors and 11 football fields of space for nothing but shopping has many people excited. As restrictions ease up many shoppers can’t wait to go to The Southern Christmas Show. This annual event is going to be a huge hit. Charlotte today host Eugene Robinson went down there to explore some of his favorite places to shop.

Helmuts Strudel is the place where they do pretzel right. The twisted pretzel come in a variety of flavors. One of the most popular pretzel is the delicious parmesan. While you are shopping take a break and visit Helmuts for a nice tasty snack.

Home fields is the place where memories are made. Home fields boast 3D stadiums that are replica of some of your favorites ballparks. They feature football, baseball and basketball venues. Give a gift of one of these stadium keepsake and make memories you will be glad you did.

Cape Woolamai Mercantile has a variety of Christmas items. If you are a bag lover they have a number of them from pouches to coolers. They also feature a variety of safe , healthy breathable socks. These Christmas gifts are great way to say I love you.

Wilkerson Moravian Bakery has cookies and desserts. The cookies come in sugar, spice, lemon and they all have the Moravian flare. These make great gifts for kids and the bakers and chefs in your life. They are delicious as well.