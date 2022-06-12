Shop small businesses in Amazon's Store this season

Expert Shopper Carey Reilly shares some finds for the season

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The holiday season is in full swing and if you're looking for a way to support small businesses when buying your gifts, we have you covered. Carey Reilly has a list of gifts you can buy from small businesses on the Amazon Store this holiday season. Carey says more than half of the items on Amazon are from independent stores, so there are lots of ways to support!

This year Amazon has a gift guide that includes gifts from small businesses across different categories. You can find it online at amazon.com/smallbusinessgiftguide. They also added a small business badge so you can tell which items are from a small business.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.