Should I talk to the insurance company? - sponsored by Shane Smith Law

When you're in a car accident, chaos and confusion can cloud circumstances. Assessing blame, medical injuries, calling or getting assistance can be overwhelming. There is a lot to think about. One question frequently asked is “Should I talk with the insurance company if they reach out to me?” “No!” says Shane Smith. He adds “If the insurance company calls you we recommend that you get in contact with Shane Smith Law first.” Shane Smith Law wants to ensure that you don’t say anything that can assess blame or be misinterpreted. Also you don’t want to feel confused or trapped by having to answer questions. If you don’t hire representation and speak with the insurance company, then it’s strongly recommended that you only talk about the damage done to your car. Don’t talk about the accident, injuries, or the other driver keep it limited to just damages done to vehicle. Let Shane Smith Law help you through these matters. If you have any question our team is here waiting to help you navigate through the waters of personal injury and car accidents. To learn more and to talk with them at Shane Smith Law call (980)999-9999 or go to shanesmithlaw.com. In Pain? Call Shane!