Shout! Charlotte Shout! Let it all out!

Entertainment Spotlight continues with Charlotte Shout! Artist – Makayla Binter

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Charlotte SHOUT! is an awesome opportunity for local artists to get involved. Here with more is local artist Makayla Binter. “This is my second time participating in the event and I’m am so grateful to once again have the opportunity to showcase my work” says Binter. Shout! is great for local artist to showcases the vast creativity this event provides. The Shout! community is filled with diversity across mediums, cultures, ages, and abilities. "Shout! also allows local artist to connect , network and collaborate " says Binter

The festival is an opportunity for Charlotteans to tap into the expansive creative community that exists and is continually growing! “My work is exciting especially when working with music; R&B is my favorite” says Binter. She also says “sometimes the music sweeps you away into a space that is beautiful and creative and the end product is fluid an organic.” The festival starts on March 31st to April 16th in uptown Charlotte..

“I am very excited to see and experience my friends and colleagues' creativity over the next few weeks from installations, visual arts, and musical performances” says Binter. She goes on to say “I am excited for the performances at the Music Everywhere Stage at Victoria Yards; it’s going to be a blast.”