Volunteering with a twist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "Show Up" is an events company that creates social volunteering events at local bars and breweries so you can give back while having lots of fun. It's a new twist on volunteer opportunities.

Next Event: May 23rd at OVERFLOW in Mooresville. They will be packing bags of essential items women need, after-school snack bags for kids. The featured nonprofit is Hope of Mooresville (HOMe). They also connect guests with resources such as physical and mental health services, resume assistance, employment and placement in stable housing

Participants will also enjoy live music, a vendor market, drinks, food, a swag bag (a drawstring backpack, lip balm, souvenir cup), a photo station and time to socialize!! $10 of each ticket is donated to Families Forward.

Tickets for the event are: $45-$49 for more information and to register to volunteer log on to: showup-charlotte.com

