"Show Up" helps connect volunteers, while they help the community

Next "Show Up" Charlotte event: Wednesday, April 26th at The Suffolk Punch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday's show, we talked volunteering here in The QC, while expanding your social circle, with the Founder of Show Up, Jeanette Crump.

"Show Up" is an events company that creates social volunteering events at local bars and breweries so you can give back while having lots of fun. It's a new twist on volunteer opportunities.

Next Event: April 26th at The Suffolk Punch in South End. We will be packing bags of food for local children affected by poverty. The featured nonprofit is Families Forward Charlotte.

Participants will also enjoy live music, a vendor market, drinks, food, milkbread donuts, a swag bag (a drawstring backpack, lip balm, souvenir cup), a photo station and time to socialize!! $10 of each ticket is donated to Families Forward.

This event is sponsored by The Dearing Team realtors - without their generosity this event would not be possible. Show Up is always looking for companies that are interested in sponsoring these awesome community events.

Tickets for the event are: $45-$49 for more information and to register to volunteer log on to: showup-charlotte.com

