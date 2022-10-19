Showmars celebrates their 40th Anniversary

Come get their World Famous Fish Sandwich you won't believe the price.

This year marks a huge milestone for Showmars... their 40th anniversary!

Here to tell us more about how they got to where they are now, and what’s to come are Dean Peroulas the Ceo and the founder "Mr. C". Showmars’ founder, George Couchell (affectionately known as “Mr. C”), immigrated to the US from Greece as a young boy and grew up working in his family’s restaurant. After graduating from Duke University and serving as a Naval Officer, he decided to follow his dream of opening a restaurant that was truly unique to the Queen City.

Showmars was founded on an innovative idea; to combine fast-food and formal dining. Customers would order and pay for their food at the counter, while a friendly wait staff would serve them at the table. Showmars’ wide range of menu flavors appealed to a large customer base in variety and value, while maintaining a fresh and fast guarantee. 40 years later, Showmars continues to grow while upholding the dream and vision that started it all. With its reputation for offering quality food at a great value, exceptional customer service and a comfortable atmosphere, it’s easy to see why everybody loves Showmars!

Today, Showmars is proud to keep that tradition going, while also evolving with the changing industry and expanding to new markets. Showmars is also a community partner! One of its longest-standing partnerships (nearly 10 years) is with former Carolina Panther Greg Olsen and The HEARTest Yard. Earlier this year, Showmars joined forces with the Greg and his program to host the 6th annual Showmars + HEARTest Yard 5K event to support Levine Children’s Hospital. The event raised $100k to meet the needs of and care for children with congenital heart diseases and Showmars’ leadership just presented Greg and the hospital the check this month.

Their World Famous Fish Sandwich will be featured for October for National Seafood Month! We are so grateful for our Charlotte community and loyal Showmars customers for the last 40 years, we want to take this opportunity to thank you and give back. On November 1st, for one day only, we’ll be offering our World Famous Fish Sandwich for $0.40 to celebrate 40 years! In-store only, all locations, one per transaction from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.