Celebrate National Grilling Month with a burger at Showmars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s summertime and July is National Grilling Month so, of course, burgers are on everyone’s minds this month. Showmars came to the Charlotte Today kitchen to walk us through one of their fan favorites: Showmars’ Pepper Jam Pita Burger which is making a comeback on their menu throughout the month of July.

They say they take their pita burgers seriously at Showmars and to build the perfect Pepper Jam Pita Burger, they focus on locally-sourced pepper jam, gouda cheese, bacon and fresh arugula for the perfect crunch, their homemade Tzatziki sauce and two never frozen, all-beef patties.

This year is Showmars' 40th anniversary – that’s four decades of celebrating Southern, Fresh, Greek ties to the Queen City. Download the Showmars App to place your order ahead for pick-up or have your order delivered straight to your door. First-time users will have $2 automatically taken off their order.

