Shrimp and Avocado Cakes mmm mmm good!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Avocado and Shrimp Cakes with Mango Chili Sauce
Serves 4-6
1/2 -1 red or green chili, deseeded
1/3 red onion
1lb (16-20) peeled and deveined raw shrimp
1 1/2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated finely
6 tbsp cilantro leaves
1 large avocado, pitted, peeled, and chopped
juice of lime
1 1/2 cups unsweetened finely shredded coconut
4 tbsp avocado or coconut oil
Sauce
1 tbsp extra virgin coconut oil
1 tbsp curry powder
1/2 cup mango pieces fresh or frozen, thawed
juice of 1 lime
Process chili and red onion in a food processor and pulse fine pieces. Add shrimp, ginger, and cilantro and pulse until combined. Remove and fold in avocado and lime juice. Form mixture into 2 inch balls and flatten slightly. Roll in coconut to cover completely. Heat oil in a non stick pan until hot then sauté cakes in a single layer on each side for about 3-4 minutes until lightly browned. Remove and serve with sauce.
For the sauce heat the oil in a pan and add the curry powder and cook for about 2 minutes until fragrant. Place in the blender with the mango and blend until smooth. Add lime juice to taste.
