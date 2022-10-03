Shrimp and Avocado Cakes mmm mmm good!

Process chili and red onion in a food processor and pulse fine pieces. Add shrimp, ginger, and cilantro and pulse until combined. Remove and fold in avocado and lime juice. Form mixture into 2 inch balls and flatten slightly. Roll in coconut to cover completely. Heat oil in a non stick pan until hot then sauté cakes in a single layer on each side for about 3-4 minutes until lightly browned. Remove and serve with sauce.