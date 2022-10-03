x
Shrimp and Avocado cakes mmm mmm good

Shrimp cakes and easy weeknight meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Avocado and Shrimp Cakes with Mango Chili Sauce

Serves 4-6

1/2 -1 red or green chili, deseeded

1/3 red onion

1lb (16-20) peeled and deveined raw shrimp

1 1/2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated finely

6 tbsp cilantro leaves

1 large avocado, pitted, peeled, and chopped

juice of lime

1 1/2 cups unsweetened finely shredded coconut

4 tbsp avocado or coconut oil

Sauce

1 tbsp extra virgin coconut oil

1 tbsp curry powder

1/2 cup mango pieces fresh or frozen, thawed

juice of 1 lime

Process chili and red onion in a food processor and pulse fine pieces. Add shrimp, ginger, and cilantro and pulse until combined. Remove and fold in avocado and lime juice. Form mixture into 2 inch balls and flatten slightly. Roll in coconut to cover completely. Heat oil in a non stick pan until hot then sauté cakes in a single layer on each side for about 3-4 minutes until lightly browned. Remove and serve with sauce.

For the sauce heat the oil in a pan and add the curry powder and cook for about 2 minutes until fragrant. Place in the blender with the mango and blend until smooth. Add lime juice to taste.

For more recipes visit SunningHillJillKids.org

