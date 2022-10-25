Shriners and NFL alumni are community driven

NFL Alumni raise money to help Shriners' hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL Alumni Carolina Chapter helped raised money and awareness for the Shiner's Hospital in Greenville, SC. The money raised goes to supports the efforts of the Shriners' hospital. "This years collaboration was so successful that we are looking forward to a long standing partnership with the Shriners' hospital" says NFL Alumni president Adrian Murrell.

