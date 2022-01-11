Supperland & Ever Andalo Wine Director won the first-ever Sicilian Wine Maestro competition

Michael manages the wine programs at both restaurants

Supperland & Ever Andalo's Level 3 Sommelier, Michael Klinger, has won the first-ever Sicilian Wine Maestro competition!

The contest took place in three parts. First, each entrant had to post an Instagram video of them talking about a native Sicilian grape with tasting notes and characteristics. Second, each competitor took a virtual exam to narrow down from over 1,000 entries to only three finalists.

As Michael was selected as a top-three finalist, he was awarded a trip to Sicily, Italy for an in-person blind tasting and food pairing exercise during Taormina Gourmet, an annual event for wine and food lovers. Michael competed against Matt Lyn from Boulud Sud and Bar Boulud in New York and Maddy Jimerson from Casa Tua in Aspen, CO. The three contestants were judged by Jeff Porter, journalist of Wine Enthusiast; Robert Camuto, journalist of Wine Spectator; and Antonio Rallo, president of the Doc Sicilia consortium.

After jury deliberation, Michael was crowned Sicilian Wine Maestro by Sicilia Doc!

