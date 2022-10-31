Sign up this weekend for The Drop Dead 5K

Help preserve the history of Charlotteans by running in the Drop Dead 5k

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking about a one of a kind run- coming up this weekend here in charlotte, The Drop Dead 5k. Here with more is Bill Bibby, director of the cemetery.

This unique race will take place entirely within the 70+ acres of Charlotte’s Historic Elmwood/Pinewood Cemetery. Runners, joggers, and walkers of all levels are welcome! The course winds through the roadways of the cemeteries allowing participants to run by the likes of Belk, Ivey, Morrison, Tate, and Blake, just to name a few of the resident luminaries. “I can’t think of a safer place for a race,” says Bibby. “No cars, no manhole covers, no distractions, just you, nature, and your ancestors."

The 5K race will include a fun run/walk, awards presentation, DJ, food trucks, and beer! A fun feature of the race will be the guided walking tours that tell the story of the Charlotteans that came before us. It’s going to be a great event.

Last year's event sold out so make sure you get your tickets early! Join the fun this Saturday, November 5th at 9am. All proceeds help support the 501(c)3 nonprofit, Historic Elmwood Pinewood, Inc. (HEPI). Help us support the cemeteries’ restoration and preservation while getting some fun filled exercise and enjoying some history! Registration is now open! Tickets are $40 and include an official race shirt, bib and finisher medal. Can’t make the race but still want to support? Register as a "Sleep In Supporter.”