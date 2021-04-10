Signs your hot water heater needs to be repaired or replaced

Michael and Son can help you find the perfect water heater for your family

It’s the one thing in your home that everyone wants. Hot water! Michael and Son knows everything we need to know about repairing or replacing your hot water heater.

If you use Michael and Son, they assess your home's hot water needs. Some homes need more hot water than others. The number of people living in the home and the number of appliances that require hot water determine tank size.

Then they discuss system efficiency with the homeowner. Some homeowners want more efficiency out of their system for extra utility savings per month. Tankless systems tend to be more efficient than tank water heaters, but cost a little more up front.