Signs your new relationship isn’t built to last

Know the signs - it’s time to move on!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you have that pit in your stomach that your relationship doesn’t feel right? Are you walking on eggshells and not communicating? Don’t feel bad- some relationships don’t work out. Here with more is Relationship Expert, Jennifer Hurvitz, to share some key signs that your relationship may not stand the test of time. “Every relationship is not built to last especially the newer less established ones” says Hurvitz. Here are some signs that indicate your relationship may not work out.

1. ONE-WAY STREET: If you text, and they don't reply. If you call, and they don't answer or call back. If you don’t make the first move, forget it. Hurvitz says "I'm not looking for a one-way relationship; if you’re not getting consistent back-and-forth, you’re the only one engaging RED FLAG."

2. Too-BUSY: Let me give it to you straight. They are uninterested if they are “too busy” in the beginning stages of a relationship. “Too busy” = Not Into You.

3. Oil and Water: Perfect on paper, checks all the boxes, but you don’t “mix” in person for whatever reason. They rub you the wrong way; you feel like they are annoyed by you. The ICKS! Can this change after a few dates? Nope. You can’t fit a square peg into a round hole.

4. No Talk of the FUTURE: Hurvitz says "I’m all for living in the present and dating for now - but if you’re not even making plans for next weekend, there’s a problem." In the early stages of dating, consistency is critical, and if they do not want to see you and spend time...RED FLAG.

5. Meeting the Friends: You have yours; they have theirs, but there is no talk of meeting one another's. Have you asked them why? Assimilation into each other’s lives is a considerable step toward longevity in a relationship.

6. Unhealthy Fighting: Couples argue, and that’s normal, but HOW you fight and resolve conflict is what makes for a lasting relationship. Unhealthy fighting, physical abuse, or verbal abuse are not conducive to having a good relationship that last.