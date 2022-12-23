Silent Night performed by Mia and Eugene

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we head into the holidays, we at The Charlotte Today Show wanted to wish you a very Merry Christmas. We also thought since we both play instruments, flute and saxophone, that we would perform the Classic Christmas song Silent Night.

We hope you like it ! Merry Christmas!

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.