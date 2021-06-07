Simple recipes from the nutritionist's kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is here and summer is on the way with a bounty of fresh, flavorful, colorful fruits and vegetables. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, cookbook author and mom Carly Knowles is excited to share some of her favorite recipes using the abundance of the season: Savory crepes with green eggs and bacon, sweet crepes with strawberries and cream, and homemade yogurt with cherry compote and sliced almonds or strawberry rhubarb sauce. Yes please!