Simple recipes from the nutritionist's kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is here and summer is on the way with a bounty of fresh, flavorful, colorful fruits and vegetables. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, cookbook author and mom Carly Knowles is excited to share some of her favorite recipes using the abundance of the season: Savory crepes with green eggs and bacon, sweet crepes with strawberries and cream, and homemade yogurt with cherry compote and sliced almonds or strawberry rhubarb sauce. Yes please!
As the days get longer and the dairy cows return to fresh, green pastures, Knowles highlights the benefits of organic grass fed dairy, which not only tastes richer and offers more nutritional value but comes from happy, healthy cows who eat a natural diet.
To learn more visit https://www.carly knowles.com
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.