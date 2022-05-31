Simple Splenda swaps can make a huge difference

It's time to take care of our health

Summer is here and it is a good time for us all to take inventory of our health and our diets. According to the CDC, over 37 million people in the US have diabetes and a whopping 96 million people are pre-diabetic. However, Sandra Parrish a newly diagnosed type 2 diabetic found out, a few simple swaps with Splenda can make a huge difference. The pandemic was brutal and threw many people's health, weight and blood sugar into a frenzy. Fortunately, Parrish found out about Splenda, and was able to reclaim her health back.

Splenda has a number of products that can make a difference for those who may be pre diabetic. Splenda’s Diabetic Care Shakes, Monk Fruit and Stevia all are great options. Here is what Parrish found out.

Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes are a delicious meal or snack replacement with no added sugar! With 60% more protein and fewer ingredients than other shakes, Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes deliver the nutrition you need to help manage your blood sugar†. Available in three delicious flavors, Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes are a great grab-and-go breakfast, as a snack in-between meal, or when you’re looking for a nutritious option throughout the day. "Splenda Diabetes Shakes contain only 3.5g Net Carbs. When calculating Net Carbs, fiber does not have a significant impact on blood sugar, and allulose, a plant-based sweetener, causes no increase to blood sugar levels" says splenda.com

Splenda Monk Fruit Packets are 100% natural, nothing artificial. Splenda Monk Fruit Zero Calorie Sweetener with Erythritol tastes like sugar and is Keto-friendly.

Splenda’s Stevia sweetener is made from the sweetest part of the leaves from the Stevia plant. We use one of the sweetest Stevia leaf extracts, Reb D, to unlock the sweetness of Stevia without the bitter aftertaste. It tastes like sugar without the calories and it’s Keto-friendly.