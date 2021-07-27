Simplify your make-up routine with just 1 foundation

Imagine how much easier your make-up routine would be if you had just one foundation for all of your skin shades. Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation is designed to color match to your skin tone naturally. As you apply Culler Beauty Foundation, the secret color beads release the formula along with an SPF50 and natural silicates which keep your skin looking fresh and protected from sun damage. Culler Beauty helps to conceal your existing sunspots and helps prevent new ones from forming. The foundation is very light weight and has a silky-smooth texture.