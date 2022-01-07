Throw your next party with Sipsy Cabanas

You kick back and relax while they make the drinks and create the setting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a fun way to celebrate a birthday or to just have a fun event, this is what you need. Sipsy Cabanas is a luxury pop-up cabana and mobile bar here in the Charlotte area. They offer cocktails as well as mocktails for you and your guests at a party or event. This can be used for birthday parties, graduation parties, baby showers, business events, girls nights, and so much more!

They work with you to create a customized menu of cocktails that fits what you're looking for. They will also set up the cabana for a nice and relaxing area to sit and enjoy. You can also request various games to enjoy!

Call or text Sipsy Cabanas at 980.222.4240 or reach out on their Facebook or Instagram @sipsycabanas.

