An esthetician can help you know what is right for your skin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With all of the information out there today, how do we know what is right for our skin? Local esthetician Danielle Simonetti from Skin by Danielle joined Charlotte Today to share some tips for getting your skin in tip top shape.

You always want to start with a cleanser, and Danielle says one with a bit of a chemical exfoliation is great. This will have a bit of acid in it that is good for your skin and is a gentle way to get the dead skin cells off your face.

Next make sure you use a Vitamin C every morning. This will help brighten your skin, it helps with antioxidants and protecting your skin.

You also want to use a retinol. This is used at night and you want to use it starting in your mid 20's and it can help with anti-aging and acne.

Lastly make sure you are using a moisturizer and SPF everyday.

Find more information online at skinbydaniellerose.square.site or on Instagram @skinbydaniellerose

