Skin care, hair care, and self care for the summer

Products that will help you shine this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some of her favorite beauty products for the summer season.

Sebastian Professional is the #1 hairspray brand in the U.S. and Shaper is a versatile working hairspray designed to create shape during and after blow-drying.

NIOXIN Scalp Relief System Kit is a three-part hair care regimen including a Cleanser Shampoo, Scalp & Hair Conditioner and Soothing Serum that soothes the scalp and thickens hair instantly.

Bath and body products from Find Your Happy Place look to transport you to a play mind space for summer!

Garnier's Green Lab Serum Creams are three-in-one products that offer the potency of a serum, the hydration of a cream, and SPF 30.

