Skiptown is now offering grooming

Get your dog cleaned up after a long summer of fun

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Skiptown, the dog bar, park, and pet care facility, has launched full-service dog grooming to complement their daycare, boarding, home services, and off-leash dog park. Grooming is the newest service line to be added to Skiptown’s lineup of offerings which also includes a bar & park, daycare, boarding, and dog walking.

Each grooming service is customizable and ranges from full ‘all-over’ haircuts to simple clean-up trims to a deep cleaning bath. Grooming services include the option for a full bath and blow dry, nail trim, ear cleaning, anal gland expression, shed control, fresh breath, and a healthy skin and coat treatment. Grooming appointments can be scheduled through the Skiptown mobile app.

Skiptown offers an indoor/outdoor turfed dog park, a bar for humans, dog daycare, overnight boarding, a grooming salon, and dog walking services.

You can learn more about Skiptown’s grooming offerings here: https://skiptown.io/charlotte-pet-services/charlotte-dog-grooming/

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.