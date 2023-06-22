Skiptown summer cocktails

They also have their summer luau coming up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's summertime which means it is time for summer cocktails at Skiptown! They have a lot of refreshing drinks that you can enjoy all season long while your pup plays with some new friends.

Next Saturday, head to Skiptown for their Luau party! It will be a tropical day of fun. There will be free leis, Skiptown sunglasses and more! You can take a photo with your pup in front of their beachy backdrop before you send them off to play with their buddies.

In addition to the tropical backdrops, Skiptown will have a live steel drummer, a Pup up market, kiddie pools for your pup to play in, a foam machine and bubble guns.

PLUS if your pup comes in with tropical attire they can have a free puppaccino.

For more information, go online to skiptown.io.

