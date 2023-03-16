Sleep is vitally important

Unable to sleep may be a sign of something else

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week is sleep awareness week and while we all know we need a lot of it, we don't all sleep as much as we should. Martha Barbu a nurse practitioner joins us now with more. “Sleep is very important because it ties into our overall health” says Barbu. Getting enough sleep impacts your heart, metabolism, respiratory and immune systems, and your mind – sleep helps with learning and forming long-term memories.

Insufficient sleep has been linked to the development and management of several chronic diseases and conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and depression. “It is recommended that adults should get 7 or more hours of sleep each night” says Barbu. Barbu goes on to say “younger school-age children should get 9-12 hours of sleep and teens should get 8-10 hours of sleep each night.”

Here are a list of common sleep issues:

One common sleep issue stems from a time in life that all women eventually reach – menopause! Due to hormone changes, menopause can affect quality of sleep and even contribute to sleep apnea[4]. Although sleep issues are a common experience during menopause, there are many options for relieving them. Consider scheduling a MinuteClinic visit where a provider can discuss the sleep and menopause treatment options available with you.

Another issue this time of year can be seasonal allergies – sneezing, sniffling and congestion can wake you up at night or keep you from falling asleep.

Stress and anxiety can also impact the quality of your sleep. If your body is not allowing you to rest, this can be a sign that you are not fully addressing life stress and may need to focus on healthy coping mechanisms. This is something you can speak to a Licensed Mental Health Provider about – and it’s another service we offer at MinuteClinic.

Sometimes sleep issues can be a sign of a sleep disorder. The two most common sleep disorders are insomnia and sleep apnea. Keep in mind that it’s normal to have trouble sleeping every now and then. People with sleep disorders generally experience these problems on a regular basis.

Common signs of sleep disorders include:

Trouble falling or staying asleep



Still feeling tired after a good night's sleep



Sleepiness during the day that makes it difficult to do everyday activities, like driving or concentrating at work.



Frequent loud snoring



Pauses in breathing or gasping while sleeping.



Tingling or crawling feelings in your legs or arms at night that feel better when you move or massage the area.



Feeling like it’s hard to move when you first wake up.

If you have any of these signs, talk with your healthcare provider or make an appointment with MinuteClinic for further discussion and evaluation.

At MinuteClinic, we can screen and provide testing for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). The screening is easy and just takes a few minutes. You can even complete the sleep screening via a virtual care appointment! If you are at risk, a MinuteClinic provider can help get you set up with a sleep study in the comfort of your own home.